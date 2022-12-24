NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Raised by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 181.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NIKE by 261.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,603,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,683. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

