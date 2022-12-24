NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $138.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.