Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $75,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $247.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

