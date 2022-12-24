Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.85

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $12.98. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 5,031 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NTIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

