Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,187 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 3.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

NVO opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $135.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

