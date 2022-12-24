Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 465.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 321.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,047. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $303.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $135.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.