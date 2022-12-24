NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lowered its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for 3.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned 0.33% of NV5 Global worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.
NV5 Global Price Performance
Shares of NVEE traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.58 and a 12-month high of $154.97.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About NV5 Global
NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.