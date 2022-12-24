NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lowered its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for 3.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned 0.33% of NV5 Global worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.58 and a 12-month high of $154.97.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,027.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,491,910 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

