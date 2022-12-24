OMG Network (OMG) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.17 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $144.05 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.