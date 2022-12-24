ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $73.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Shares of OKE opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 11.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

