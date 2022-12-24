OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of OSPN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,982. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.81. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 4.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

