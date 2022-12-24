OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
OneSpan Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OSPN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,982. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.81. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $17.79.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
