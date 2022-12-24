O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Lowered by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 3.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $833.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $820.19 and its 200 day moving average is $732.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

