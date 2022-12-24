Osmosis Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00004491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $372.79 million and $20.47 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $858.36 or 0.05095259 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00499487 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,985.62 or 0.29594867 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.