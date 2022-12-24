Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.93.

OC opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

