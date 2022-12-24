Oxen Price Tops $0.17 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and $47,718.33 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,849.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00389623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022200 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00846771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00097646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00608709 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00264442 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,216,419 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

