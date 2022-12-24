PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.23

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.23 and traded as high as $100.98. PACCAR shares last traded at $99.82, with a volume of 2,570,815 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

