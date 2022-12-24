Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 4,352 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 735,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 270,319 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 470,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.52. 1,130,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.83.

