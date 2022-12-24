PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to Buy by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $28.68.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after buying an additional 6,352,682 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,029,000 after buying an additional 2,089,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

