Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.49

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 1681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.01. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $469,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

