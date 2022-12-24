Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 60.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

