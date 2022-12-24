Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.22-$4.30 EPS.

Paychex Stock Up 3.4 %

PAYX stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.01. 2,503,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.