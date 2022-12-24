Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 2.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBA. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.79. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.42%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

