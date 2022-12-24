Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 2,856,645 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares during the period. GXO Logistics makes up 2.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 5.15% of GXO Logistics worth $214,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 7.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GXO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,097. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

