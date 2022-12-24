Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,157 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,945 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $91,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.91.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.