Pendal Group Ltd Buys 252,116 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,116 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $114,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.72. 1,454,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

