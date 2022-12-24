Pendal Group Ltd Buys 316,354 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,354 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.21% of CMS Energy worth $35,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 145,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

