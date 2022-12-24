Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,542,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,791 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 2.4% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.22% of Unilever worth $245,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.07. 1,660,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,780. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

