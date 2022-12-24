Pendal Group Ltd Has $25.04 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,984. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

