Pendal Group Ltd Has $84.27 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,436,670 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,516 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.31% of Barrick Gold worth $84,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 61.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $262,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,826 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 12,800,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,352,402. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.



