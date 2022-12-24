Pendal Group Ltd Has $89.11 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,741 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 1.11% of Liberty Global worth $89,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 164.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 93.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,369,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 240,988 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $292,744,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $417,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,183. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

