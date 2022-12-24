Pendal Group Ltd Has $97.42 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,732,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,947 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $97,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $61.08. 1,341,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,414. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

