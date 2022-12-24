Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,736 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $74,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 159.7% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,284.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after buying an additional 71,826 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.09.

Shares of EL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.02. The company had a trading volume of 551,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,156. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.82. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

