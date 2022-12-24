Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 576,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,329,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.46% of PerkinElmer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.63. 354,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Barclays upgraded PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.