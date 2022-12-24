Pendal Group Ltd Sells 414,302 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 414,302 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $47,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

CEMEX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,147. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

