Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PNR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

