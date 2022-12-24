Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter worth $303,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 22.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

