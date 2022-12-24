Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 171,597 shares trading hands.

Petrel Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.82.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

