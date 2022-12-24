PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Down 0.6%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.80 and last traded at $89.99. Approximately 562,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 465,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.52.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,472.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,724,000 after acquiring an additional 721,608 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter.

