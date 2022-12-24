PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.17. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 124,876 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

