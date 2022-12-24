PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.17. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 124,876 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
