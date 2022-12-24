Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $78.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 95.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

