Piper Sandler Increases Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $130.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GL opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84. Globe Life has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $122.12.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,571 shares of company stock worth $11,327,508. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,631,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after buying an additional 54,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,687,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.