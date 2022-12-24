Piper Sandler Trims VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price to $5.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered VTEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded VTEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Itaú Unibanco lowered VTEX to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $653.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

