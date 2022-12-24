PlayDapp (PLA) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $86.30 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

