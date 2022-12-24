PLC Ultima (PLCU) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $784.63 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $784.63 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $1,295.48 or 0.07690009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

