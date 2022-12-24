Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 534 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,345 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 98.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

