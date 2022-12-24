Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 594 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

CAT opened at $239.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $241.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

