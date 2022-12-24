Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.3% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 221,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 34.5% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in American Tower by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 620,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,200,000 after acquiring an additional 132,128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 0.9% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.91 and a 200 day moving average of $235.69. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

