Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 887 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.