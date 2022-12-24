Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 339,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

