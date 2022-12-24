Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

