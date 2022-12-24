Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 683 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

